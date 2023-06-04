Syrian and Lebanese Culture Ministers discuss ways of bilateral cooperation

NNA – Damascus, SANA- -The Minister of Culture, Dr. Labana Mashouh, discussed on Sunday with her Lebanese counterpart Muhammad Wissam Al-Mortada, ways to activate cultural cooperation between the two countries and the need to develop an executive program for this purpose.

Mashouh underlined the importance to spread culture that would support common identity and values and advance the future of children of the two countries, especially there are many historical and geographical commonalities between the two countries.

Mashouh voiced hope that the joint efforts to promote cultural relations would success to serve the interest of both countries.

For his part, the Lebanese Minister of Culture referred to values, and literary and archaeological heritage which the two countries have them, highlighting the importance of cooperation in fighting the cultural and media war facing the two countries.

The Lebanese Minister invited Mashouh to visit Lebanon to discuss the implementation of cultural cooperation steps. —- SANA

