Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    News

    Fox News Host: Why Try to Save Earth When Afterlife Is Real?

    By

    Jun 4, 2023 , , ,
    Fox News Host: Why Try to Save Earth When Afterlife Is Real?

    Fox News

    The quest to make the earth a better and more habitual place isn’t just a political fight. For one Fox News host, it’s also sacrilegious.

    The hosts of Fox & Friends Sunday were discussing Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s pledge to be guided by faith if he wins in 2024, noting how religion is often referenced more by Republicans than Democrats. Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy took that a step further, saying liberals only see Earth as the endgame while conservatives look beyond.

    “For them, where we live right now, this place, Earth is it,” she said. “So everything’s on the line here for them. They think, as you said, they can perfect this Earth. Those of us who have faith don’t believe that, and we believe how we act here determines where we go after. And so we got to behave.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Wimbledon: Russian stars face anxious wait to see if they can play at SW19 after visa delays

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Bud Light boycott hits salespeople as cuts in commissions continue thanks to disastrous partnership

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Want to know why younger generations seem so pissed? Look at the housing market.

    Jun 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Wimbledon: Russian stars face anxious wait to see if they can play at SW19 after visa delays

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Bud Light boycott hits salespeople as cuts in commissions continue thanks to disastrous partnership

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Want to know why younger generations seem so pissed? Look at the housing market.

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Marjorie Taylor Greene flip-flops on public release of Jan 6 footage, having proclaimed that selected journalists would get unfettered access

    Jun 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy