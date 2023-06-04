Fox News Host: Why Try to Save Earth When Afterlife Is Real?

Fox News

The quest to make the earth a better and more habitual place isn’t just a political fight. For one Fox News host, it’s also sacrilegious.

The hosts of Fox & Friends Sunday were discussing Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s pledge to be guided by faith if he wins in 2024, noting how religion is often referenced more by Republicans than Democrats. Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy took that a step further, saying liberals only see Earth as the endgame while conservatives look beyond.

“For them, where we live right now, this place, Earth is it,” she said. “So everything’s on the line here for them. They think, as you said, they can perfect this Earth. Those of us who have faith don’t believe that, and we believe how we act here determines where we go after. And so we got to behave.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.