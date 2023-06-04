Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    Mahfoud: Michel Moawad enjoys stature of a statesman whose accession to presidency would have given impetus to actual reform

    NNA – Head of the quot;Change Movementquot;, Attorney Elie Mahfoud, considered that quot;MP Michel Moawad enjoys the stature of a statesman, and his accession to the presidency would have given impetus to actual reform.quot;

    In an issued statement this evening following the announcement of MP Moawad#39;s withdrawal from the presidential race, Mahfoud said: ldquo;The candidacy of MP Michel Moawad, as well as his withdrawal, denotenbsp;a milestone in political life, as he undoubtedly enjoys the stature of a statesman, and having such a model reach the presidency of the republic would have given impetus to actual reform.quot;

    He added: #39;Every new name they seek to market must reveal to the public opinion his project and the headlines of the six years of his mandate.quot;

