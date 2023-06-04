Bkirki: Al-Rahi commissioned Abdel-Sater to meet with Nasrallah within framework of efforts to facilitate completion of presidential elections

NNA ndash; In an issued statement this evening, Bkirkirsquo;s media office disclosed that on Saturday, His Beatitude Cardinal Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, commissioned Archbishop Boulos Abdel-Sater of Beirut to meet with the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, within the framework of the consultations and contacts that the Patriarch has initiated with all Lebanese parties, in order to facilitate the completion of the presidential election and end the deadly vacuum in the presidency.

R.Sh.