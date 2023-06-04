GOP Rep. Ken Buck: Criminal Investigations Give Trump ‘Credibility’

One will often not tout their pending criminal investigations on their resumes or, perhaps, even their dating profile. For one House Republican, that fact could make Donald Trump even more credible.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, where he was asked what he made of the ethical qualms Trump faced. Buck said last month that Trump faced “some ethical challenges” heading into the 2024 election, and Buck had said he would meet multiple 2024 candidates before he endorsed one.

“Would Republicans be better off with a candidate who is not facing multiple criminal investigations?” host Dana Bash asked.

