WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Victor Wembanyama leads the Mets 92 to their first-ever Pro A final in France … as the 7-foot-4 NBA-bound talent has FIVE blocks in victory over his former team ASVEL

Wembanyama had 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in the victory

The Mets 92 now face Monaco, led by Donatas Motiejunas, in the championship final

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

Victor Wembanyama leads Mets 92 to their first ever Pro A Finals in France