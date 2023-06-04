Sun. Jun 4th, 2023

    News

    Victor Wembanyama leads Mets 92 to their first ever Pro A Finals in France

    By

    Jun 4, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Victor Wembanyama leads Mets 92 to their first ever Pro A Finals in France

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Victor Wembanyama leads the Mets 92 to their first-ever Pro A final in France … as the 7-foot-4 NBA-bound talent has FIVE blocks in victory over his former team ASVEL

    Wembanyama had 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in the victory
    The Mets 92 now face Monaco, led by Donatas Motiejunas, in the championship final
    DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

    By Jake Fenner for Dailymail.Com

    Victor Wembanyama leads Mets 92 to their first ever Pro A Finals in France

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Home Depot is selling a sleek modern tiny home frame with a spiral staircase for under $50K — but it’ll cost far more to get it move-in ready

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    The new judge in the Disney-DeSantis lawsuit is a Trump-appointee who gave the governor a win in his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    NATO’s Stoltenberg again urges Turkey to let Sweden join

    Jun 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Victor Wembanyama leads Mets 92 to their first ever Pro A Finals in France

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    Home Depot is selling a sleek modern tiny home frame with a spiral staircase for under $50K — but it’ll cost far more to get it move-in ready

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    The new judge in the Disney-DeSantis lawsuit is a Trump-appointee who gave the governor a win in his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

    Jun 4, 2023
    News

    NATO’s Stoltenberg again urges Turkey to let Sweden join

    Jun 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy