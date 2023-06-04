Vivek Ramaswamy Takes Putin’s Side in Heated Exchange With ABC’s Martha Raddatz

ABC News

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy thinks “major concessions” need to be made to Russia in order to end the war in Ukraine—a war, he believes, doesn’t affect U.S. interests.

Speaking with ABC News anchor (and foreign policy expert) Martha Raddatz, Ramaswamy maintained his view that the war should not be a U.S. foreign policy priority. Instead, it should focus on diminishing the alliance between China and Russia.

“I think the job of the U.S. president is to look after American interests. And what I think the number one threat to the U.S. military right now, our top military threat, is the Sino-Russian alliance,” he told Raddatz. “I think that by fighting further in Russia, by further arming Ukraine, we are driving Russia into China’s hands, and that Sino-Russian alliance is the top threat we face.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.