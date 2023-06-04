WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Leigh Leopards beat Wakefield with 12 men to continue their strong start in the Super League return as St Helens and Hull FC also pick up wins on day two of Magic Weekend at St James’ Park

Leigh moved up to fourth in the table after beating Wakefield winless 30-4

Lachlan Lam scored two tries as the Leopards picked up seven wins on the spin

St Helens beat Huddersfield 48-6, while Hull beat Warrington 30-18

Leigh Leopards beat Wakefield to maintain bright Super League start