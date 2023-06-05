Lauren Boebert now says her failure to vote on the debt limit was ‘a protest.’ But video from that night shows her frantically running up the Capitol steps trying to make it inside in time.

Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks on the House floor.

Lauren Boebert on Wednesday failed to vote on a major bill that raised the federal debt ceiling.

She had vocally opposed the bill, and on Saturday called her failure to vote “a protest.”

But video from Wednesday shows her frantically trying to make it inside the Capitol on time.

Rep. Lauren Boebert on Wednesday failed to vote on a bill that raised the federal debt ceiling, a move she has vocally and repeatedly opposed. She didn’t publicly explain why she missed the vote until Saturday, when she tweeted a video of herself in Colorado calling her absence a “no-show protest.”

“Call it a protest — there’s absolutely no way to ever justify adding another $4-6 trillion in debt. This is more DC self-created garbage that I will always fight against,” Boebert said.

The only problem with that explanation? A video from a CNN producer on Wednesday night shows the congresswoman frantically running up the steps of the Capitol trying to make it inside before the vote.

“They closed it,” the producer, Morgan Rimmer, can be heard telling a rushing Boebert.

“They closed it?” Boebert responds, before continuing to run inside the building.

The bill was passed in the House by a vote of 314-117, with the support of 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats, and 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats opposing. The Senate voted 63-36 to pass the bill, and President Joe Biden signed it into law on Saturday.

In her video, Boebert called the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 a “crap sandwich.”

“I certainly let every one of my colleagues and my country know I was against this bill,” she said. “Deals cut in the dark are why we’re headed towards $36 trillion in debt. And I refuse to be a part of it.”

Watch the video of Boebert trying to rush inside the Capitol the night of the vote below.

Boebert’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

