    Zlatan Ibrahimovic has RETIRED from football with immediate effect after leaving AC Milan

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic RETIRES from football with immediate effect, the 41-year-old Swedish legend abandoning his plans to play as he says an emotional goodbye to AC Milan on the last day of the season

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired from football with immediate effect
    He was expected to leave AC Milan at the end of the season with his contract terminated
    After denying reports he was quitting the sport, he has now announced his exit

