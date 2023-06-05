WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Zlatan Ibrahimovic RETIRES from football with immediate effect, the 41-year-old Swedish legend abandoning his plans to play as he says an emotional goodbye to AC Milan on the last day of the season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired from football with immediate effect

He was expected to leave AC Milan at the end of the season with his contract terminated

After denying reports he was quitting the sport, he has now announced his exit

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has RETIRED from football with immediate effect after leaving AC Milan