Mon. Jun 5th, 2023

    Pentagon Jets Chased Passed-Out Cessna Pilot Over D.C. Before Crash

    A Cessna aircraft with an unresponsive pilot prompted an aerial chase with Pentagon jets Sunday when it crossed into protected U.S. airspace over Washington, D.C.—causing a sonic boom heard across the Washington D.C. area, officials said.

    In a statement, the Federal Aviation Authority told The Daily Beast the aircraft, a Cessna Citation, took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

    The plane concerned authorities when it flew over restricted D.C. airspace. Pentagon F-16s scrambled and went supersonic to catch up with the runaway plane. According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD): “The civilian aircraft was intercepted at approximately 3:20 p.m.”

