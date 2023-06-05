Mon. Jun 5th, 2023

    Far-Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene—And MTG Hits Back in Text to Matt Gaetz

    Far-Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene—And MTG Hits Back in Text to Matt Gaetz

    Even before Marjorie Taylor Greene was sworn into Congress, she was a darling of the far-right.

    A MAGA soldier from a deep-red district, Greene spent her first few years in office as a thorn in the side of House GOP leadership. Her attention-seeking, Biden-bashing, pro-Trump antics endeared her to the conservative base as much as they alienated her with GOP leaders. And she owned the persona unapologetically.

    But lately, a different Marjorie Taylor Greene has emerged—one who’s found favor with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and scorn from the conservative allies who once adored her. And according to a text message Greene sent to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday, Greene may be even more done with certain MAGA influencers than they are with her.

