Far-Right Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene—And MTG Hits Back in Text to Matt Gaetz

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Even before Marjorie Taylor Greene was sworn into Congress, she was a darling of the far-right.

A MAGA soldier from a deep-red district, Greene spent her first few years in office as a thorn in the side of House GOP leadership. Her attention-seeking, Biden-bashing, pro-Trump antics endeared her to the conservative base as much as they alienated her with GOP leaders. And she owned the persona unapologetically.

But lately, a different Marjorie Taylor Greene has emerged—one who’s found favor with Speaker Kevin McCarthy and scorn from the conservative allies who once adored her. And according to a text message Greene sent to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday, Greene may be even more done with certain MAGA influencers than they are with her.

