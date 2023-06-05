Florida Businessman Says ‘Entire Family’ Was on Crashed Plane Behind D.C. Chaos

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

A Florida businessman identified himself as the owner of a Cessna passenger aircraft that sparked panic as it flew into restricted U.S. airspace over Washington, D.C. Sunday—before crashing into the Virginia wilderness, according to a report.

The aircraft, which authorities said was piloted by a person who lost consciousness, prompted an aerial chase with Pentagon jets, which caused a sonic boom heard across the D.C. area, officials said.

According to federal aviation records, the plane was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne, a Florida-based company owned by John and Barbara Rumpel, though neither were on board at the time of the crash.

