Mon. Jun 5th, 2023

    Florida Businessman Says 'Entire Family' Was on Crashed Plane Behind D.C. Chaos

    Florida Businessman Says ‘Entire Family’ Was on Crashed Plane Behind D.C. Chaos

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    A Florida businessman identified himself as the owner of a Cessna passenger aircraft that sparked panic as it flew into restricted U.S. airspace over Washington, D.C. Sunday—before crashing into the Virginia wilderness, according to a report.

    The aircraft, which authorities said was piloted by a person who lost consciousness, prompted an aerial chase with Pentagon jets, which caused a sonic boom heard across the D.C. area, officials said.

    According to federal aviation records, the plane was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne, a Florida-based company owned by John and Barbara Rumpel, though neither were on board at the time of the crash.

