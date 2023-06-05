7 life lessons from this year’s most memorable graduation speeches

Billionaire Bill Gates said “you are not a slacker if you cut yourself some slack”

“My last piece of advice is the one I could have used the most. It took me a long time to learn. And it is this: You are not a slacker if you cut yourself some slack,” said Bill Gates to the graduates of Northern Arizona University at their commencement ceremony on May 13.

In his commencement speech, Gates shared that he “didn’t believe in vacations.” Only as he got older, he realized that “there is more to life than work.”

“Don’t wait as long as I did to learn this lesson. Take time to nurture your relationships, to celebrate your successes, and to recover from your losses,” he added.