By

NNA -nbsp;

ANNAHAR: Azour#39;s candidacy surrounds equation of obstruction, imposition

AL-JOUMHOURIA: Another week to decide on options

Azour#39;s candidacy raises level of competition

AL-AKHBAR: Jumblatt#39;s travel disturbs Berri

Nasrallah confirms to Rahi consistent attachment to Franjieh

Azour#39;s candidacy complete, battle remains over reluctant votes

nbsp;

nbsp;

================R.H.