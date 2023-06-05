Take a look at the first prison yard photo snapped of Elizabeth Holmes after she started her 11-year sentence in Texas

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was photographed for the first time in prison.

Holmes was seen with her hair loose, bespectacled, and wearing drab khakis in the prison in Bryan, Texas.

She was sentenced to 11 years in prison, on four counts of fraud.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been photographed for the first time since she began her 11-year prison sentence.

The photo shows Holmes with her hair down, dressed in a brown T-shirt and khaki-colored pants. Her only accessories were a blue lanyard around her neck, a simple black watch, and a pair of glasses.

The photos, taken for a Daily Mail exclusive that was published on June 2, were the first glimpse of what Holmes looks like now as she starts her new life behind bars.

On May 30, Holmes reported to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, which is a minimum-security women’s prison.

In prison, the former healthcare mogul is expected to abide by a 6 a.m. wake-up call daily, dress in khaki clothes and dispense with any jewelry exceeding $100 in value, per an inmate admission and orientation handbook. She will also be working in a prison job related to packing food in a factory line, which could pay as little as 12 cents per hour.

Once hailed as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire who yielded the power to revolutionize healthcare, Holmes’ reputation crashed in 2015 after The Wall Street Journal published an exposé revealing that she had been lying about the capabilities of the Theranos machines.

She was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy in January last year, and along with her ex-boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, was ordered to pay $452 million to victims of Theranos-related frauds.

Holmes’ representative did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment sent outside of regular business hours.

