Italian Ambassador marking National Day: Italy’s support to Lebanon never faltered, never will

NNA – The Italian Embassy in Lebanon disseminated the following speech delivered by Italian Ambassador to Lebanon, Nicoletta Bombardieri, which she delivered marking the Italian National Day at the Monastery of Our Lady of the Castle:nbsp;

ldquo;His Excellency Fadi Alame, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee, representing the Speaker of the Parliament

His Excellency Bassam Mawlawi, Minister of Interior representing the Prime Minister

Distinguished political and religious Authorities,

Dear Guests,

Care italiane e cari italiani,

Welcome to the 77th anniversary of the Italian Republic.

The day when Italy became a Republic, after a landmark referendum in 1946. From the ruins of World War Two, the Italian people expressed their will in a vote to which, for the first time, women were allowed to participate.

Since then, the newly born Republic started a long and complex process of building state institutions, founded on democratic rules; developing an economy based on productive investments and infrastructures; adopting an international posture grounded on multilateralism and on alliances based on commonality of values.

Italy became a founding member of NATO and EU, member of G7, the second largest manufacturing country in Europe. Without loosing its Mediterranean vocation.

Today, challenges are different from the past ones, more pressing, and above all shared. Security, environment and climate change, migration flows, energy and food supply chain. There cannot be a safe heaven from this. Just think of the consequences of the illegitimate war waged by Russia on Ukraine.

Similarly, Lebanonrsquo;s past and present have been faced by challenges. This site, Deir El Kalaa, like others in Lebanon, is the emblem of the ups and downs of history. A Phoenician and a Roman temple, a byzantine church and then earthquake in the Sixth Century AD with massive destruction. Life came slowly back, until the arrival of the Antonine monks in the 18th century. But again destruction during the civil war, and again reconstruction in the late 90s.

If we look at this place, today, we are inspired by the sense of beauty and harmony, despite traumatic events in the past. We are reminded that what has been destroyed can be rebuild.

What most Lebanese, in this current difficult time, wish to see is their institutions rebuild, functioning and accountable; a productive socio economic model; a clean environment and access to public services; independent justice, including justice on the Beirut port explosion.

Lebanon faces a critical turning point. The election of the President of the Republic and the formation of a government are necessary steps towards the so long awaited reforms.

Lebanon does not lack means and skills to recover. What is needed, is the political will from the leadership, and unity on the interests of the country and the good of its people.

Italyrsquo;s support to Lebanon never faltered even in the most difficult moments. And will not falter.

Our commitment to UNIFIL, our support to the security forces, our humanitarian and development assistance, our cultural cooperation and preservation of heritage remain steady commitments. nbsp;

Ai cittadini italiani che sono presenti questa sera, vorrei dire, nella nostra lingua, che ersquo; anche grazie alla vostra presenza e al vostro lavoro che lrsquo;immagine dellrsquo;Italia ersquo; cosirsquo; apprezzata in Libano.

Dalla storia piursquo; antica a quella piursquo; recente.

Dal periodo prospero di scambi e di conoscenza, segnato dalla presenza dellrsquo;Emiro Fakreddine in Toscana, nel 17mo secolo,

ai ricordi vivi delle missioni militari italiane a Beirut durante i tormentati anni 1982 e 1983, con la gratitudine ancora attuale verso i nostri caschi blu che operano in UNIFIL. Insieme alla presenza radicata e diffusa delle ONG italiane, impegnate in progetti di sviluppo in tutto in Libano, a sostegno delle istituzioni e delle comunitarsquo;.

A tutti buona Festa della Repubblica. nbsp;

And now, it is time to thank to all those who have made this event possible: the team of the Embassy, the Convent of Deir El Kalaa, last but not least the Lebanese Authorities and security forces.

Enjoy the evening and the music performed by Les Cordes Resonnantes.

Viva lrsquo;Italia,

viva il Libano,

viva lrsquo;amicizia italo-libanese!rdquo;

