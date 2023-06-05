Mon. Jun 5th, 2023

    Russian Navy starts drills in Japan and Okhotsk Seas waters

    NNA – Russiarsquo;s Pacific Fleet forces have started operational exercises in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk that will last until June 20, Russiarsquo;s Defence Ministry said on Monday.

    ldquo;More than 60 warships and support vessels, about 35 naval aviation aircraft, coastal troops and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in thenbsp;exercise of the Pacific Fleet forces grouping,rdquo; the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

    Video footage released on Monday by the ministry showed several navy ships sailing out from a port in Vladivostok and naval exercises being conducted at sea.

    The drills are happening amid Russiarsquo;s war in Ukraine.

    Ukraine says it will not rest until it has ejected every last Russian soldier from its territory and casts the invasion as an imperial-style land grab by the Kremlin.–agenciesnbsp;

