President of Venezuela arrives in Jeddah on an official visit to Saudi Arabia

NNA -nbsp;Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Jeddah on Sunday evening on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Press Agency, ldquo;SPArdquo;, stated that Maduro was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, the accompanying minister, and Director of Royal Protocols in Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region Ahmed bin Zafer, and a number of officials.

