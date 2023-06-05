Mon. Jun 5th, 2023

    When Did the 'F*ck Your Feelings' Crowd Get So Triggered?

    Being a conservative these days sounds emotionally exhausting.

    At any given moment, you might find out, for instance, that your favorite light beer sent a brew to a transgendered influencer and get so mad about it you have to film yourself using that beer for target practice. Or you might discover—gasp!—that Target is selling T-shirts with little rainbows on them for Pride Month and simply have no choice but drive to the nearest Target, threaten employees with violence, write a song about it, and whine that the song is being censored. Perhaps your precious children are being exposed to a poem about unity, or a movie about a mythical creature that isn’t white, so you do whatever it takes to shield them from these horrors. Maybe you heard someone say their pronouns and subsequently fainted in the middle of a PTA meeting.

    That’s just how it goes in the United States of Wokemerica. Another day, another space that is not safe.

