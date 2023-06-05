Putin Has Currently No Plans To Meet With Papal Envoy On Ukraine Zuppi – Kremlin

NNA – There are currently no plans to hold a meeting betweennbsp;Russiannbsp;Presidentnbsp;Vladimir Putinnbsp;and the papal envoy onnbsp;Ukraine, President of the Italian Episcopal Conference Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Leonid Sevastyanov, the leader of anbsp;Russiannbsp;sect who communicates regularly with Pope Francis, told Sputnik that Zuppi, who willnbsp;travelnbsp;tonbsp;Ukrainenbsp;later in the day, would also pay anbsp;visitnbsp;tonbsp;Russianbsp;after returning to the Vaticannbsp;fromnbsp;Kievnbsp;and formulating an agenda. Zuppinbsp;maynbsp;hold meetings withnbsp;Putin, he added.

quot;So far, there are no plans at the moment. If there is, we will let you know,quot; Peskov told reporters.mdash;agencies

