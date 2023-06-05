WAFA: Two minors, two men, 75 and 60 years old, among 24 Palestinians detained by the Israeli occupation forces

NNA – The Israeli occupation forces today detained 24 Palestinians in the occupied territories, most of them from the village of al-Mughayyer, near Ramallah, which has been under military siege for 24 days, among them two 16-year-old minors and two men, 75 and 60 years old, according to the Palestinian Prisonerrsquo;s Society (PPS).

The detainees from al-Mughayyer also included two 48 years old men.

The PPS said the Israeli forces detained a total of 45 people in al-Mughayyer since the start of the siege, even though most of them have been released.

The occupation forces also continued to target the Jericho governorate, specifically Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, which has been facing systematic arrest campaigns since the beginning of this year leading to the detention of 180 people, said the PPS. Today, four people, including two siblings, were detained.

Detentions were also recorded in the Bethlehem area town of Tuqu for a 19-year-old youth, and the Hebron governorate, where three men were detained, one from the city of Hebron, one from Beit Ummar, and the third from al-Dhahriyeh.

In addition, a 40-year-old former prisoner was detained during an army raid of Deir al-Ghosoon town, north of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm.

The PPS said that since the beginning of this year, more than 3,370 people have been detained by the Israeli army.mdash;WAFA

