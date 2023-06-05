Mon. Jun 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    19 killed in southwest China landslide covering mine worker dormitory

    By

    Jun 5, 2023

    NNA – A landslide tore through a mining companyrsquo;s worker dormitory early Sunday morning in southwesternnbsp;China, killing 19 people, authorities said.

    The disaster struck in a mountainous rural district of Sichuan provincersquo;s Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks.

    More than 180 people were mobilized to help find those buried under the debris in an operation that wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

    Those killed were all apparently workers with the Jinkaiyuan mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

    With its humid, rainy climate, southwestern China is prone to landslides, especially in areas where there has been large-scale shifting of land due to farming, deforestation, engineering projects and mining operations.mdash;AP

    ===================R.H.

