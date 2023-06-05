Mon. Jun 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches educational affairs with Caretaker Minister Halabi, discusses general situation with MP Khair

    NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi, with whom he discussed the current educational situation.

    On emerging, Minister al-Halabi said: quot;The meeting with the Speaker, as usual, was very useful and I briefed him on the atmosphere of work at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education on the eve of holding the official exams. I informed the Speaker that these exams will take place on time, contrary to what is being circulated by some media.quot;

    Separately, Speaker Berri met with MP Ahmed Khair, with whom he discussed the current general situation, the latest political developments and legislative affairs.

    ================= L.Y

