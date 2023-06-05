Mon. Jun 5th, 2023

    Russia says repelled ‘large-scale’ Ukraine offensive

    Jun 5, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Russian officials said their forces thwarted large Ukrainian attacks in two provinces of Ukraine illegally annexed by Moscow. The Ukrainian military suggested the Russian reports were part of a misinformation campaign as Kyiv prepares for an anticipated counteroffensive.

    Russia#39;s Defense Ministry said in a rare early morning video released Monday that its forces pushed back a quot;large scalequot; assault Sunday at five points in eastern Ukraine#39;s Donetsk province, one of four regions that President Vladimir Putin claimed as Russian territory last fall but is only partially controlled by Moscow.

    quot;The enemy#39;s goal was to break through our defenses in the most vulnerable, in its opinion, sector of the front,quot; Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. quot;The enemy did not achieve its tasks. It had no success.quot;

    Konashenkov said 250 Ukrainian personnel were killed, and 16 Ukrainian tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored combat vehicles were destroyed.

    Vladimir Rogov, a Moscow-installed official in southeast Ukraine#39;s Zaporizhzhia province. said Sunday that Kyiv#39;s forces also attempted to breach Russian defenses there but were repelled after advancing 400 meters (less than a quarter-mile) into Russian-occupied territory.

    Active hostilities resumed early Monday, Rogov said, adding that quot;the enemy threw an even bigger force into the attack than yesterday.quot; The new attempt to break through the front line was quot;more large-scale and organized,quot; he said, adding: quot;A battle is underway.quot;

    Ukrainian officials did not confirm the attacks. The Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram that Russian forces were quot;stepping up their information and psychological operations.quot; — Associated Press

