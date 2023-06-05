Palestinian toddler shot by Israeli troops in West Bank dies of wounds

NNA -nbsp;A 3-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank last week died of his wounds, Israeli hospital officials said Monday.

Mohammed al-Tamimi was shot in the head last Thursday near his village of Nebi Saleh while riding in a car with his father. He was airlifted to Israel#39;s Sheba Hospital, which announced the boy#39;s death.

The Israeli military has said it opened fire after gunmen in the area shot at an Israeli guard post at a nearby Jewish settlement.

But the boy#39;s father, Haitham al-Tamimi, told The Associated Press that he had just buckled up his son in the car and they were driving to visit an uncle when the bullet struck. The father was also shot and treated at a Palestinian hospital.

The Israeli military has opened an investigation into the incident.– Asscociated Press

