NNA -nbsp;Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhinnbsp;said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had retaken part of the settlement of Berkhivka, north ofnbsp;Bakhmutnbsp;in eastern Ukraine, calling it a ldquo;disgrace.rdquo;

He urged Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the general staff, Valery Gerasimov, to come to the front to rally the troops.

ldquo;Come on, you can do it!rdquo; he said. — Reuters

