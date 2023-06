NNA -nbsp;The commander of Ukraine#39;s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Monday that Ukrainian forces continued quot;moving forwardquot; near Bakhmut.

Syrskyi said that Ukrainian forces were successful in destroying a Russian position near the city.

quot;We continue moving forward,quot; Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app. — Reuters

nbsp;

================= L.Y