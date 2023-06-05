Mon. Jun 5th, 2023

    Royals Deny Deliberately Snubbing the Birthday of Harry and Meghan's Daughter Lilibet

    Buckingham Palace insists that the king was not snubbling his granddaughter, Princess Lilibet, this weekend when official social media channels ignored her second birthday.

    Some reports characterized the omission as a deliberate snub, but a palace source said it had “never been protocol” to share formal birthday wishes for non-working members of the royal family or their children on “official channels.” It must be noted, however, that the birthdays of Lilibet and Archie were celebrated last year by royal social media accounts.

    The source said that birthday wishes to the second child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been shared privately.

