Gemayel signs petition urging formation of an international investigative mission into Beirut blast

NNA -nbsp;Kataeb Party Leader Samy Gemayel, met on Monday with a delegation from families of Beirut Fire Brigade and port explosion martyrs.

The delegation hoped that Gemayel would sign the petition urging the formation of an international investigative mission into the Beirut blast.

The meeting was attended by MP Elias Hankach, William Noun, Peter Bou Saab, Elie Bou Saab, George Hitti, Ralph Hitti, Rita Hitti, and Zeina Noun.

Gemayel, who signed the petition, confirmed to the delegation the constant support of the Kataeb Party for the families in their rightful demand to reveal the truth and hold the responsibles for the explosion accountable and bring them to justice.

