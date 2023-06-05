USAID and LMTA celebrate LMTA’s 15th anniversary and its contribution to the Lebanese tourism sector

NNA -nbsp;The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Lebanon Mountain Trail Association (LMTA), in the presence ofnbsp;U.S. Embassy Chargeacute;nbsp;drsquo;Affairesnbsp;Richard Michaelsnbsp;and representative of the Ministry of Tourism Maxime Chaaya,nbsp;celebrated LMTArsquo;s 15thnbsp;anniversary and the Associationrsquo;s contribution to Lebanonrsquo;s tourism sector. In 2007, USAID partnered with the Lebanese people to establish the Lebanon Mountain Trail Association (LMTA), which became one of Lebanon#39;s largest non-governmental organizations and has since expanded to support guest houses and restaurants along the trails. The event, organized bynbsp;thenbsp;LMTA and the USAID-funded Agriculture and Rural Empowerment (ARE) activity, brought together more than 300 experts and stakeholders from Lebanese rural communities and featured the ldquo;World Trails Film Festivalrdquo; for the first time in Lebanon and the Arab World.

Ministry of Tourismrsquo;s representative,nbsp;Maxime Chaaya,highlighted the importance of the LMTA and the projects implemented during the last 15 years to enhance the rural tourism sector in Lebanon. He voiced the support of the Ministry of Tourism to the LMTA in its efforts to develop environmental tourism to sustain the local economy.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;

In his remarks, U.S. Embassy Chargeacute;nbsp;drsquo;Affairesnbsp;Richard Michaels stated,nbsp;ldquo;I am pleased to join younbsp;this evening to celebrate the Lebanonnbsp;Mountainnbsp;Trail Associationrsquo;s 15thanniversary. We are proud that the U.S. Governmentrsquo;s longstanding partnership with the Lebanese people is promotingnbsp;environmentally sustainable economic opportunity through a vibrant tourism sector.rdquo;

LMTArsquo;snbsp;boardnbsp;president, Alfrednbsp;Farwagi, noted,nbsp;ldquo;We are delighted to celebrate the LMTArsquo;s 15thnbsp;anniversary. It is a key milestonenbsp;thatnbsp;cements the LMTArsquo;s strategic relationship with USAID. It is through hard work, dedication, and perseverance that the Lebanon Mountain Trail has been recognized as a world class hiking destination, as the backbone of rural tourism in Lebanon, and as a platform for sustainable community development.rdquo;

Since its founding 15 years ago,nbsp;thenbsp;LMTA worked to develop, maintain,nbsp;and protect the Lebanon Mountain Trail (LMT); to establish side trailsnbsp;off ofnbsp;the LMT; to protect natural, cultural, and architectural heritage; and to enhance economic opportunities through responsible tourism. The LMT is the first long-distance hiking trail in Lebanon and crosses 75 towns and villages. It showcases the natural beauty and cultural wealth of the country#39;s mountains and brings communities closer together. USAID support also included the renovation of guesthouses,nbsp;strengthening other service providers along the trail, and the training of local guides to sustain and create income opportunities in rural areas.

