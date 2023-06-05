Mon. Jun 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati welcomes Australia’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, meets ‘Rashid Karami International Exhibition’ delegation

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday received, at the Grand Serail, an Australian delegation, chaired by Australiarsquo;s Assistant Ministernbsp;ofnbsp;Foreign Affairs,nbsp;Tim Watts, in the presence of Australian Ambassador to Lebanon, Andrew Barnes.

    The meeting was also attended by Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisors Ambassador Boutros Assaker and Ziad Mikati.

    Discussions reportedly touched on strengthening the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Australia, as well as on the economic and financial reform plan undertaken by the government.

    During the meeting, the delegation appreciated the quot;efforts of the Lebanese governmentquot; and called for a speedy election of a president for the republic.

    On the other hand, Premier Mikati received a delegation from the team responsible for rehabilitating the experimental stage at the quot;Rashid Karami International Exhibitionquot;.

    =============== L.Y

