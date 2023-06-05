Woman, 23, died after plunging from the fourth floor of NYC building after ‘acting erratically’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A 23-year-old woman who died after diving from the fourth floor of a New York building after stopping to visit a gallery on the first floor was ‘acting erratically’ before jumping

The woman was visiting New York at the time of the tragedy on Saturday

She fell from the fourth floor of the building on Walker Street in Tribeca after visiting the Bortolami Art Gallery below around 5 p.m.

The 23-year-old was rushed to Bellevue Hospital but was pronounced dead

