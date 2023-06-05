Mon. Jun 5th, 2023

    Chris Licht Begs Forgiveness From Angry Staff: ‘CNN Is Not About Me’

    Chris Licht Begs Forgiveness From Angry Staff: ‘CNN Is Not About Me’

    Amid the fallout from an absolutely devastating 15,000-word profile portraying him as an aloof, press-obsessed leader who’s lost the newsroom, CNN boss Chris Licht told disgruntled staffers on Monday that he understands the network “is not about me” and he’ll “fight like hell” to win back their trust.

    In an Atlantic magazine feature that was nearly a year in the making, writer Tim Alberta extensively detailed Licht’s succession of ousted CNN chief Jeff Zucker—revealing a brutal portrait of the man hand-picked by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to reinvent CNN as a “centrist” news channel.

    In the end, Alberta found that not only had Licht lost the support of CNN staff amid debacles like the Trump town hall, but that Zaslav may also be souring on him too. A new chief operating officer was named just as Alberta’s piece published last week, and numerous reports over the weekend found CNN staffers saying their confidence in Licht has been shaken. “He’s over,” one employee told former CNN media reporter Brian Stelter, who was fired by Licht last year.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

