Mon. Jun 5th, 2023

    News

    Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Ripped for Ungodly Sunday Service Outfits

    By

    Jun 5, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Ripped for Ungodly Sunday Service Outfits

    Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

    The disgraced artist formerly known as Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori’s idea of Sunday best left some social media users truly bewildered over the weekend.

    Ye and Censori—who reportedly married in January—were photographed ahead of a church service in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The antisemitic outburst-prone rapper was sporting his apparent favorite new look: a black T-shirt stuffed with shoulder pads emblazoned with the German word for “police” and what appear to be a pair of sole-less sock shoes.

    Architectural designer Censori’s getup was arguably even weirder. She appeared to be wearing some kind of black full-body stocking that even covered her arms and head, with a massive ring of black of fabric encircling the lower half of her face and shoulders. Ye was even spotted futzing with the material covering Censori’s face as the outfit presumably denied her the necessary freedom of movement to do so herself.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Top EU court says Poland’s judicial reform infringes EU law

    Jun 5, 2023
    News

    Is YOUR Outlook down? Thousands of users are unable to send or receive emails Monday morning

    Jun 5, 2023
    News

    Hackers broadcast a fake speech by Putin about the “invasion” of Ukraine on Russian radios

    Jun 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Top EU court says Poland’s judicial reform infringes EU law

    Jun 5, 2023
    News

    Is YOUR Outlook down? Thousands of users are unable to send or receive emails Monday morning

    Jun 5, 2023
    News

    Hackers broadcast a fake speech by Putin about the “invasion” of Ukraine on Russian radios

    Jun 5, 2023
    News

    There’s a mysterious, abandoned island less than a mile from Manhattan and almost no one is allowed to visit — here’s what it’s like

    Jun 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy