Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Ripped for Ungodly Sunday Service Outfits

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

The disgraced artist formerly known as Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori’s idea of Sunday best left some social media users truly bewildered over the weekend.

Ye and Censori—who reportedly married in January—were photographed ahead of a church service in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The antisemitic outburst-prone rapper was sporting his apparent favorite new look: a black T-shirt stuffed with shoulder pads emblazoned with the German word for “police” and what appear to be a pair of sole-less sock shoes.

Architectural designer Censori’s getup was arguably even weirder. She appeared to be wearing some kind of black full-body stocking that even covered her arms and head, with a massive ring of black of fabric encircling the lower half of her face and shoulders. Ye was even spotted futzing with the material covering Censori’s face as the outfit presumably denied her the necessary freedom of movement to do so herself.

