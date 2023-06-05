There’s a mysterious, abandoned island less than a mile from Manhattan and almost no one is allowed to visit — here’s what it’s like

A building on North Brother Island.

North Brother Island is a 22-acre piece of land in New York City that has been abandoned since 1963.

The island, which is next to the infamous Rikers prison, was a quarantine location 150 years ago.

Business Insider visited the island and photographed the dilapidated state of its 25 buildings.

Less than a mile from Manhattan — one of the priciest and most densely populated places in the world — sits North Brother Island, a mysterious island that people abandoned more than half a century ago.

New York City owns the 22-acre plot, which pokes out of the East River between the South Bronx’s industrial coast and a notorious prison: Rikers Island Correctional Center.

It’s illegal for the public to set foot on North Brother Island and its smaller companion, South Brother Island, without permission from the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. Even then, access is only granted in rare cases. Even birds seem to avoid its crumbling, abandoned structures.

In 2017, producers for the Science Channel obtained the city’s permission to visit North Brother Island, and the crew invited Business Insider to tag along. The story of our small expedition premiered in season four of “What on Earth?” a popular TV show about satellite images. (Our segment closes out episode 12.)

Here’s what we saw and learned while romping around one of New York’s spookiest and most forgotten places.

North Brother Island is accessible only by boat. Leaving from Barretto Point Park in the South Bronx is one of the quickest ways to get there. Leaving the Bronx. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Watch your step — the boat ramp is covered in slippery algae at low tide. The ramp. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

This small aluminum boat was our ride. Our small boat. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

The East River was crawling with police, probably because Rikers Island Correctional Institute is less than a mile away — and they are wary of anyone visiting North Brother Island. Location of North Brother Island. Google Earth Pro; Business Insider

No one is permitted to visit the island without permission from the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, which manages the site as a bird sanctuary. One of their escorts also has to tag along everywhere you go. NYC Parks escort. Dave Mosher/Business Insider Source: NYC Parks

Pulling up to the island, we navigated around rotten dock supports. The ferry dock and its rusted derrick looked ready to collapse at any moment. View of the island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

The island was first claimed in 1614 and inhabited in 1885, and its history is checkered with death, disease, and decay. Beach debris. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

In June 1904, for instance, a steamship called the General Slocum burst into flames and sank in the East River. Though 321 people survived, the bodies of 1,021 passengers who died washed ashore for days. The aftermath the PS Slocum steamship disaster. New York Public Library Source: New York Public Library

The arc-shaped Hell Gate Bridge on the East River is visible from North Brother’s western shore. View from North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

The island’s buildings used to run on a coal-fired power plant. Workers loaded the bituminous fuel onto this dock — but during our visit, it was sinking, covered in kelp, and totally submerged at high tide. Crumbling structure. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Sea levels could rise by as much as 2.5 feet in the next 35 years around New York City. If and when a large hurricane rolls through as the waters rise, the surges will swallow the island’s habitats, ecology, structures, and history. Ruins. Dave Mosher/Business Insider Source: Business Insider

After we arrived on shore, we stowed camera equipment, food, and other supplies inside this old transformer vault. Transformer vault on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

It was falling apart, like everything else on the island, but was one of the most stable structures with a functional roof — and rain clouds immediately began to threaten our day trip. Transformer vault on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Streets and sidewalks are almost unrecognizable due to the overgrowth. North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

But there are signs of previous habitation everywhere, like this corroding trash can. Trash on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Invasive kudzu vines, which come from Asia, crawl and infiltrate many nooks and crannies of the island. Kudzu. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

The island sub-canopy is covered in native plants both small and impressively large. Large leaves. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

One of the first buildings I saw was the morgue, seen right. The fractured chimney of a coal-fired boiler room, seen left, is also visible from miles away. Morgue on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

At every turn, the decay is both eerie and beautiful. Buildings on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Parks and Recreation officials do not let anyone into most buildings, since they are in a dangerous state of disrepair. Buildings on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

You have to look where you’re going, or you’ll run into spider webs big enough to boggle the mind. Buildings on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

From the 1880s through 1943, the city quarantined people sick with highly contagious diseases on the island, including the infamous “Typhoid Mary” Mallon. Those who died were stored in the morgue. Buildings on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider Source: Business Insider

Much of the equipment was left when inhabitants abandoned the island in 1963. Inside buildings on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

But signs of illegal visitation are peppered about, including this graffiti on a wall ball court. Graffiti on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Some facilities are almost unrecognizable. Ivy has completely choked out this double tennis court. Ivy on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Rather than take the ferry each day, some hospital workers opted to live in the Nurse’s Home. Bathtubs have fallen through the ceiling of the 40,000-square-foot Victorian-style mansion, which was built in 1905. Nurse’s Home on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Coal-fired steam heated many of the island’s dwellings. Heating on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

The Staff House is one of the oldest and most dilapidated structures. It was constructed in 1885. The Staff House. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

During our 2017 visit, it looked ready to collapse. The Staff House. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Further down the main road is the Male Dormitory. Male Dormitory. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

It was also built in 1885, and has trees growing through its roof. Male Dormitory. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

The dormitory became a nursery school for veterans’ families who lived on the island during the post-World World II housing crisis, from 1946 through 1951. Male Dormitory. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

After 1951 and until the island’s abandonment, the building was used as a drug rehabilitation center. Male Dormitory. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

So many structures hide among the wild vines, trees, and fronds. Buildings on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

It feels like wandering around an post-apocalyptic playground at times. Buildings on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Few animals seem to live here, and a Parks and Recreation official said that mammals are practically nonexistent — no rats, chipmunks, or mice. Buildings on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

The largest building on the island was one of the last to be completed: the Tuberculosis Pavilion. Tuberculosis Pavilion. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

It is a sprawling four-story, 83,000-square-foot building that was designed to house people sick with tuberculosis, but then World War II broke out. Tuberculosis Pavilion. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

The $1.2 million facility was finished in 1943 and never treated a tuberculosis patient; instead, it housed World War II veterans. Tuberculosis Pavilion. Dave Mosher/Business Insider Source: Business Insider

It is a large, looming, and creepy building that we wanted to explore, but couldn’t. Tuberculosis Pavilion. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

But like at many of the structures, we were able to peek through broken or missing windows. Tuberculosis Pavilion. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

The south end of the tubercular ward had a kitchen. Tuberculosis Pavilion. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

The island is a place few people would dare spend a night on, but it seemed more sad than spooky to me the more I explored it. Inside a crumbling structure. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

The structures, like the Physician’s Home, built in 1926, were on the verge of collapse during our visit. But they were probably once beautiful, and might have even been useful today — had they been maintained. Physician’s Home. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

The island struggled to find its purpose after a tuberculosis vaccine emerged in 1943, and soldiers found places to live on the mainland. Rundown building on North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Owners of the island tried to reinvent it as a rehabilitation camp for troubled teens, from 1952 through 1963. But patients didn’t get the help they needed when returning home after three- to five-month stays. The program was considered a failure. North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider

Everyone left in 1963, and then the city took custody of the island. A lack of close management made it a looting grounds for vandals. To this day, the city has yet to figure out if and how it will let the public set foot there again. Leaving North Brother Island. Dave Mosher/Business Insider