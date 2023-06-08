Doc Accused of Groping Plane Passenger While Pretending to Sleep

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

A Georgia physician allegedly groped his seatmate’s crotch aboard a Delta Air Lines flight to Maine, where the 48-year-old was planning to propose to his girlfriend—later insisting to investigators that his alleged actions were “not sexual” in any way.

Dr. Jake Namjik Cho, a nephrologist in the Atlanta suburb of Fayetteville, ultimately blamed the whole thing on his poor eyesight, telling the FBI that he merely intended to squeeze the woman’s upper thigh but that his hand slipped “because my glasses were off and it was dark.”

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Cho told The Daily Beast he did not wish to comment on the accusations, which are detailed in a newly unsealed criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.

