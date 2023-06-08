Student Finally Apologizes After N-Word Rant Roils UW-Madison

Photo by Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Wisconsin college student at the center of a racial controversy involving a video in which she told Black people to “pick…cotton in the fields…until they die” has apologized after her antics sparked university-wide protests.

“To the University of Wisconsin–Madison student body, faculty and community, I sincerely apologize for the harmful actions and comments I made towards African American individuals,” Audrey Godlewski said Monday in an email to the University of Wisconsin–Madison student-run newspaper The Daily Cardinal. “My words were utterly disgusting and unacceptable, whether in public or private. This is completely inexcusable, and I accept full responsibility for the pain and anger that I have caused across campus. Moreover, I know that no words can undo the hurt I have caused throughout the community, and for that I am deeply sorry. I commit myself to further reflection and learning to ensure I do not cause similar hurt in the future. Finally, I would like to apologize to the friends and family in my life that were directly affected by my choices.”

The apology comes after nearly a month of protests and demands by Black students for the university administration to acknowledge racial inequities, and after an online petition was launched demanding Godlewski be expelled.

