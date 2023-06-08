81-Year-Old Nashville Woman Killed, Run Over By Her Own Unoccupied Vehicle, Police Say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (MNPD) – An 81-year-old Nashville woman has died after being runover by her own unoccupied car.

Joyce Hicks had been visiting a friend on American Road. She parked her Nissan Sentra on the street at the top of a hill. As she put her car into gear to drive away, the Sentra rolled backward into a residential trash can. Hicks got out to move the trash can. As she pulled it away from her car, she fell to the ground.

The car, still in gear, rolled backward over her. It continued down the hill of American Road and came to rest in the front yard of a home.

Hicks died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

