    NFL Players Robbed, Carjacked At Gunpoint

    According to reports, two defensive players from the Cleveland Browns were the victims of an armed robbery carried out by six men wearing masks outside a nightclub downtown.

    The Associated Press identified the victims as Greg Newsome II, a cornerback, and Perrion Winfrey, a tackle.

    The mandatory minicamp for the Browns commenced on Tuesday.

    According to the police report, one of the players was making his way back to his truck in a parking lot around 3:30 a.m. on Monday when a group of masked assailants emerged from a car, brandishing firearms. They proceeded to steal jewelry from the player before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

    Greg Newsome, who was selected by the Browns as a first-round draft pick in 2021 from Northwestern shared a tweet on Monday night reading, “It’s a cruel world we live in.”

    The investigation is ongoing.

