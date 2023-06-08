According to reports, two defensive players from the Cleveland Browns were the victims of an armed robbery carried out by six men wearing masks outside a nightclub downtown.

The Associated Press identified the victims as Greg Newsome II, a cornerback, and Perrion Winfrey, a tackle.

The mandatory minicamp for the Browns commenced on Tuesday.

According to the police report, one of the players was making his way back to his truck in a parking lot around 3:30 a.m. on Monday when a group of masked assailants emerged from a car, brandishing firearms. They proceeded to steal jewelry from the player before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

Greg Newsome, who was selected by the Browns as a first-round draft pick in 2021 from Northwestern shared a tweet on Monday night reading, “It’s a cruel world we live in.”

The investigation is ongoing.

The post NFL Players Robbed, Carjacked At Gunpoint appeared first on Breaking911.