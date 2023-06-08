Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    They Promised ‘Orgasm Meditation.’ They Delivered a Sex Cult, Feds Say.

    They Promised 'Orgasm Meditation.' They Delivered a Sex Cult, Feds Say.

    A pair of former executives at OneTaste, the sexual wellness company that’s been described as an “orgasm cult,” was hit with a stunning federal indictment Tuesday accusing them of running a toxic community in which members were forced into sex and manipulated to the point they relied on OneTaste for even their most basic needs.

    The charges are a culmination of damning accusations that’ve been levied against the duo for years, some of which were exposed in the 2022 Netflix documentary Orgasm inc: The story of OneTaste.

    In a statement, the DOJ said Nicole Daedone, OneTaste’s founder, and Rachel Cherwitz, its former head of sales, subjected employees, contractors and customers to “economic, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

