They Promised ‘Orgasm Meditation.’ They Delivered a Sex Cult, Feds Say.

A pair of former executives at OneTaste, the sexual wellness company that’s been described as an “orgasm cult,” was hit with a stunning federal indictment Tuesday accusing them of running a toxic community in which members were forced into sex and manipulated to the point they relied on OneTaste for even their most basic needs.
The charges are a culmination of damning accusations that’ve been levied against the duo for years, some of which were exposed in the 2022 Netflix documentary Orgasm inc: The story of OneTaste.
In a statement, the DOJ said Nicole Daedone, OneTaste’s founder, and Rachel Cherwitz, its former head of sales, subjected employees, contractors and customers to “economic, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse.”