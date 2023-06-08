Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    An “existential fight” looms as actors join the writers’ strike

    An "existential fight" looms as actors join the writers' strike

    Not since 1980—when they shut down production over remnants of now-odd technology like videotapes and cable television—have Hollywood actors not gone on strike against the major movie and TV studios. But with SAG-AFTRA voting to approve a strike by a nearly 98 percent margin, another historic labor action is possible over a new generation of technology: streaming. And the work stoppage would put an end to already diminished production that has been hit by Hollywood’s ongoing writers’ strike.

