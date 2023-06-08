Armed Guard Is Charged With Forcing Migrant To Perform Oral Sex at a Federal Building In Manhattan

NEW YORK (DOJ) – Jimmy Solano-Arias, a former armed security guard at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Office Building located at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan, was indicted in federal court for violating the constitutional rights of an asylum seeker by forcing the victim, through the threat of death or serious bodily injury, to perform oral sex on Solano-Arias while inside a locked office in 26 Federal Plaza.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged, Jimmy Solano-Arias, an armed security guard who was tasked with keeping the many federal employees and visitors to 26 Federal Plaza safe, instead used his uniform and firearm to force a vulnerable individual who was seeking asylum to perform oral sex on him. This Office is committed to holding all those who act under color of law accountable when they abuse their power and violate the constitutional rights of others. We encourage anyone who may have additional information into Jimmy Solano-Arias’s conduct to please call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll said: “As alleged, Solano-Arias, who was employed as an armed security guard assigned to 26 Federal Plaza, sexually assaulted the victim, who had come to the building to complete his asylum paperwork. In doing so, he violated the victim’s constitutional rights through forced sexual assault. As today’s indictment should demonstrate, the FBI will never tolerate this type of activity, and Solano-Arias will be forced to face the consequences of his actions.”

According to the allegations in the Complaint and Indictment that were filed in Manhattan federal court:

On or about May 4, 2023, Solano-Arias was employed as a security guard by a company that contracts with the Federal Protective Service to provide armed security services at 26 Federal Plaza. Solano-Arias was wearing a black and gray security guard uniform and carrying his employer-issued firearm on his waistband.

On or about May 4, 2023, the Victim went to 26 Federal Plaza for the purpose of submitting an asylum application. Once there, Solano-Arias offered to assist the Victim with his asylum paperwork. Instead of providing assistance, however, Solano-Arias led the Victim to a locked office on the second floor of 26 Federal Plaza, where Solano-Arias demanded that the Victim perform oral sex. When the Victim attempted to resist his demands, Solano-Arias touched his firearm, which was holstered on his waist. Fearing that Solano-Arias would kill the Victim, the Victim performed oral sex on Solano-Arias, which caused physical pain and injury to the Victim. After the assault, when the Victim was able to leave the office, he immediately reported the sexual assault to law enforcement.

* * *

Solano-Arias, 42, of the Bronx, New York, is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, which involved kidnapping and aggravated sexual abuse, and which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

