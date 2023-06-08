Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    News

    White Neighbor Fatally Shot Black Mom After Hurling Slurs, Lawyer Says

    By

    White Neighbor Fatally Shot Black Mom After Hurling Slurs, Lawyer Says

    Courtesy of Ben Crump

    A Florida woman who fatally shot her Black neighbor through her front door will walk free because of the state’s “stand your ground” law—at least for now.

    The unnamed shooter killed her neighbor, Ajike Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four, as Owens stood in front of the shooter’s door with her 9-year-old son beside her. Owens was reportedly confronting the neighbor over a dispute that began with Owens’ children playing in a nearby field.

    The slaying capped what authorities described as long-running animosity between the two neighbors that had resulted in multiple calls to police. The unnamed shooter had called Owens’ kids racial slurs in the past, neighbors and relatives said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

