Charlie Javice, the founder of student loan assistance company Frank, appears in court over allegations she bought or invented email addresses to claim millions of users

Charlie Javice, the founder of buzzy finance startup, Frank, appeared in court Tuesday.

Javice is accused of inflating the number Frank’s users before she sold it to JPMorgan Chase.

Her lawyer declined to comment after the hearing.

Back in 2021, a company that promised to help college students navigate the confusing landscape of federal financial aid was so hot that JPMorgan Chase agreed to shell out $175 million to acquire it.

That company, Frank, was not as it seemed. While it claimed to have more than four million users, it had, in reality, fewer than 300,000 customers, prosecutors said during a hearing at Manhattan federal court on Tuesday.

In January, federal prosecutors announced an array of fraud charges against Frank’s founder, Charlie Javice. The charges represented a significant fall for one of the much-lauded young fintech founders.

Jarvis founded Frank in 2016 when she was just 24. A spot on Forbes’ 30 under 30 list and multiple glowing profiles followed. Jarvis was hailed as “the voice of a microfinance generation.”

But within a year of selling Frank to JPMorgan Chase, the bank cried foul, claiming that the number of users had been wildly inflated. The bank sued, and federal charges followed.

An investigation by Insider also found that Javice had a troubling history of exaggerating her accomplishments.

During a brief hearing on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Micah F. Fergenson said that Javice had led JPMorgan to “believe that Frank had been an extremely successful start up” when in fact she had “at most, less than 300,000 customers.”

The complaint alleges that Javice bought names and email addresses from third parties and then represented them as Frank customers. She also allegedly hired a professor to make fake email addresses.

Javice, who has pleaded not guilty, appeared at Tuesday’s hearing dressed in sharp shades of ivory and navy.

At the start of her court appearance, a clerk was unable to recognize her and appeared to assume she would be a man.

“Is Charlie Javice here?” the clerk asked, looking in her direction.

As Javice shot up her pink-manicured right hand, with a ring finger banded in silver and diamonds, the clerk acted shocked, and apologized.

“It happens a lot,” Javice said cheerfully, her subtly-highlighted hair swaying.

In contrast, octogenarian Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, with a bald head and small, round spectacles, was stern as he questioned the prosecution. Starting with the name of Javice’s company.

“F-r-a-n-k?” the judge asked. “What did that company do?”

“Accounts of students were inflated?” Judge Hellerstein asked. “Exactly, your honor,” Fergenson said.

Javice’s attorney, Alex Spiro, made no comment when approached by reporters outside the courtroom.

In addition to being charged with wire, bank, and securities fraud by the Southern District of New York, Javice also had a similar suit filed against her by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Three of the charges she faces carry maximum prison sentences of 30 years.

Judge Hellerstein set a status conference date for July 13.

