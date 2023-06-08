Chase Ink Business Unlimited Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ credit card questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess credit cards). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card is a great option for small business owners who prefer a straightforward earning rate and no annual fee. You’ll earn 1.5% cash back (1.5 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per dollar) on every purchase, and there’s no limit to what you can earn.

You can get a ton of value from the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card. It offers a strong welcome bonus of Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card – Intro Bonus, doesn’t charge an annual fee, and offers protections you don’t always get with comparable cards.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited Review: Is It the Best Credit Card for You?

The Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card offers helpful benefits you don’t always find on no-annual-fee cards, including primary car rental insurance when you rent for business purposes, extended warranty, and purchase protection. There’s also a Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (followed by a Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card APR), which can save you a ton of money on interest if you need to carry a balance.

Before you decide on the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card, you may also want to consider the card’s sibling — the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card. It’s got the same welcome bonus but earns up to 5% cash back (5x points) in select business categories, and also doesn’t have an annual fee.

If you don’t mind paying a Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card annual fee, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card has a higher welcome bonus. New cardholders can earn Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, and having this card unlocks more options for redeeming your Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited Rewards

Welcome bonus offer

With the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card, you’ll earn $500 bonus cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, which is a strong welcome bonus for any small-business credit card with no annual fee.

How to earn rewards

Although the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card is framed as a cash-back credit card, it actually earns rewards in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. All purchases earn 1.5x points per dollar, which is equivalent to 1.5% cash back.

However, there are other ways to redeem your points — and you’ll have more options if you have certain other Chase cards.

How to use rewards

With the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card, your points are worth 1 cent each for cash back, gift cards, or travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal. You can also use your points directly for purchases at online retailers like Amazon and Apple, although the rate varies.

But there’s a way to get even more from your points if you also have the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card in your wallet. When you transfer your Chase points from the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card to one of these cards, you’ll open up more valuable redemption options, including:

Transferring points to Chase’s airline and hotel partners, which include United Airlines, Southwest, Marriott, Air Canada Aeroplan, and HyattRedeeming points at a better rate (1.25 cents per point with Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, 1.5 cents per point with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®) through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal to book airfare, hotels, and moreUsing Chase’s Pay Yourself Back feature to redeem points at an improved rate for other eligible expenses

Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth 1.8 cents apiece, on average, based on Insider’s points and miles valuations — because when you have a premium Chase card, you can transfer points to partners for award travel.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited Benefits and Features

Introductory 0% APR on purchases

The Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card offers a Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (then a Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card APR). Using a credit card 0% APR offer is super handy if your small business has a lot of big expenses coming up that you want to pay for over multiple billing cycles without getting hit with big interest charges.

Primary car rental insurance

Chase offers primary car rental insurance if you rent a car for business purposes using your Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card, which can save you a ton of money on rental charges.

When you decline the collision insurance offered by the rental company and charge the entire cost of the rental to your card, you’re covered for theft and collision damage up to the actual cash value of most vehicles in the US and abroad. Note that you’re not covered for liability, so you’ll have to pay for that separately or carry coverage through your own personal auto insurance policy.

Purchase protection

The Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card comes with purchase protection, which covers your eligible new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft (up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account).

Extended warranty

You’ll also get extended warranty coverage, which extends the time period of a US manufacturer’s warranty by an additional year, on eligible warranties of three years or less.

Travel and emergency assistance

As a cardholder, you’ll also have travel and emergency assistance if you need help during your travels. While you will have to cover the cost of any emergency assistance, a benefits administrator can help you navigate the process of getting help during an unexpected event.

Roadside dispatch

You’ll also get access to a roadside dispatch service, which can arrange help like a tow, jumpstart, or tire change. As with the emergency assistance services, you’ll be responsible for covering the cost of any services.

Zero-liability and fraud protection

The Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card also offers its cardholders account protection in the form of alerts, so you can easily monitor the activity on your account and identify any possible fraud.

You can choose the alerts you want to get and how you want to receive them, and you won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited Annual Fee and Other Costs

You won’t ever pay an annual fee with the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card, which makes it great for smaller businesses or startups that want to minimize expenses. If you end up carrying a balance, be aware there’s a Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card – Regular APR APR.

Like many no-annual-fee cards, the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card charges a foreign transaction fee, so it’s not a good pick for expenses billed from overseas or international travel. You’re better off using one of the best credit cards with no foreign transaction fees for those purchases.

And, as with most cards, you’ll pay fees for things like:

Balance transfers: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greaterCash advances: Either $15 or 5% of the amount of each transaction, whichever is greaterLate payments: Up to $40Returned payments: Up to $40

How the Chase Ink Business Unlimited Compares

Ink Business Unlimited vs other Chase business cards

Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Annual fee

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Rewards rate

1.5% cash back (1.5x points) on all eligible purchases with no cap

5% cash back (5x points) at office supply stores and on internet, cable, and phone services***

2% cash back (2x points) at gas stations and restaurants***

1% cash back (1x points) on all other purchases

3x points on shipping purchases, advertising purchases on social media sites and search engines, internet, cable, and phone services, and travel*

1x points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus offer

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Card benefits

Primary car rental insurance (when renting for business purposes)

Extended warranty

Purchase protection

Travel and emergency assistance services

Roadside dispatch

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, then a Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card APR

Primary car rental insurance (when renting for business purposes)

Extended warranty

Purchase protection

Travel and emergency assistance services

Roadside dispatch

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card, then a Ink Business Cash® Credit Card APR

Primary car rental insurance (when renting for business purposes)

Cell phone protection

Trip cancellation/interruption insurance

Extended warranty

Purchase protection

Travel and emergency assistance services

Roadside dispatch

Review

Chase Ink Business Cash credit card review

Chase Ink Business Preferred card review

*the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card earns 3x points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases spent each account anniversary year in these categories (then 1x)

***5% cash back and 2% cash back on the Ink Business Cash℠ credit card on up to $25,000 in combined purchases each account anniversary year, then 1% cash back.

Ink Business Unlimited vs other small-business cards

Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card

American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard®

Annual fee

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard®

Rewards rate

1.5% cash back (1.5x points) on all eligible purchases with no cap

2% cash back on the first $50,000 spent on eligible purchases each year, then 1% (cash back is received in the form of a statement credit)

5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the US Bank Rewards Center

3% cash back at gas and EV charging stations

3% cash back at office supply stores

3% cash back on cell phone service providers

3% cash back at restaurants

1% cash back on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus offer

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard®

Card benefits

Primary car rental insurance (when renting for business purposes)

Extended warranty

Purchase protection

Travel and emergency assistance services

Roadside dispatch

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card, then a Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card APR

Extended warranty

Purchase protection

Secondary car rental insurance

Global Assist Hotline

Discounts and bonuses through Amex Offers**

American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card, then a American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card APR

$100 annual software credit

World Elite Mastercard benefits

U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard®, then a U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® APR

Review

Amex Blue Business Cash card review

US Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards card review

Chase Ink Business Unlimited Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who is eligible for the Chase Ink Unlimited?

To be eligible to apply for the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card, you’ll need to have some sort of business venture. Many people qualify for a small-business card with a side gig or part-time work, like driving for Lyft, delivering Instacart, or reselling on eBay.

You won’t be approved for Chase cards, including the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card, if you’ve opened five or more cards from any bank (except certain small business cards) in the past 24 months (known as the 5/24 rule). However, opening the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card won’t add to your 5/24 total — meaning Chase won’t count it toward your five-card limit in the past 24 months if you’re looking to open more Chase cards in the future.

Can I open the Chase Ink Business Unlimited if I already have an Ink card?

Yes, you’re eligible to open an Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card if you already have other Ink cards like the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card or Ink Business Cash® Credit Card.

What credit score do I need to be approved for the Chase Ink Business Unlimited?

Most people who are approved for the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card have at least a good credit score, which means a FICO score of 670 or more.

Can I transfer points from the Ink Business Unlimited to airline and hotel partners?

If you only have the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card, you can’t transfer your points to partners — you’re only able to redeem points for cash back, travel booked through Chase, gift cards, and certain retailers like Amazon.

However, if you also have the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you can move points from the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card to one of those accounts, then transfer them to airline and hotel partners.

Is the Chase Ink Business Unlimited a good card?

Yes, the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card is a good card for just about any small business owner. It has a very straightforward earning structure (no fussing with bonus categories!) and it’s got a wide range of redemption options. The only real downside is that it charges foreign transaction fees.

Methodology: How We Reviewed the Chase Ink Business Unlimited

In our review, we compared the Ink Business Unlimited℠ Credit Card to competing rewards business cards and assessed the card on various factors, including:

Ease of use — Is earning and redeeming rewards straightforward? Are there multiple options for using points?Rewards earning potential — Do the card’s earning rates add value for business owners, and are any categories capped?Benefits — How do the card’s benefits, especially related to small businesses, rate versus similar cards?

Find out more about how we rate credit cards at Insider.

