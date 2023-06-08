Thu. Jun 8th, 2023

    DEVELOPING: Active Shooter Reported At Virginia Commonwealth University

    DEVELOPING: Active Shooter Reported At Virginia Commonwealth University

    RICHMOND, Va. – According to a notification from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), there are reports of a shooting in the vicinity of Monroe Park.

    Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young told 8News that there is an ongoing incident involving an active shooter at the Altria Theater. Young has reported several injuries.

    Law enforcement authorities and SWAT teams have arrived at the scene. Individuals in the vicinity are advised to steer clear of the area for their safety.

    Multiple graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Tuesday.

