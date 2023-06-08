Everyone Is Going Feral for the Hot Mom in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Sony

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse feels like one of those rare, perfect films. Not only is the action intense and the frenzied animation entrancing, but the characters are also lovable, goofy, hilarious, and quick-witted. It’s a lengthy movie that feels much shorter than its actual runtime, thanks to its fast pace. Everyone loves it. We’re getting another installment in the series soon, to wrap up that huge cliffhanger. The world is on team Spider-Verse.

Which also means the world has a new fixation. Since we’ve all seen the film—and if you haven’t, stop reading and book yourself a ticket—we all have our own favorite moments: Some folks feel empowered by their reading of Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) being trans. The blue, pink, and white colors of her costume—which are the same as the trans flag—match perfectly. Others love the Easter eggs referencing Miles’ (Shameik Moore) spider-upbringing in the first film. And who doesn’t love Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya)?

But there’s one subsection of the internet that’s growing louder each day, focused on one particular aspect. No, these folks don’t care about any of the main characters. Instead, they’re obsessed with Miles Morales’ mother, Rio (Luna Lauren Velez). While this movie is rated-PG, but search the terms “Miles Morales mom” on Twitter, and you’ll enter a world of R-rated lust.

