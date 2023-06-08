Multiple People Shot Outside High School Graduation in Virginia: Reports

Facebook/Michelle Foxx

Multiple people were shot Tuesday afternoon outside a high school graduation event being held on campus at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, according to local reports.

There are five confirmed victims, WTKR News 3 reported. Officials told the station that three of those sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other two are in “grave” condition. Two people were also taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Richmond Public Schools confirmed to NBC 12 that the incident happened outside a campus theater during Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony, but offered few other details.

