WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tucker goes FULL conspiracy theorist on Twitter: Ex-Fox host launches his new show and rants about the West’s unwavering support for Ukraine, wonders why the UFO whistleblower isn’t dominating the news and says that Americans live in ignorance

Tucker Carlson launched his Twitter show on Tuesday, which he says will replace his daily primetime show on Fox News

The 10-minute clip from ‘Tucker on Twitter’ sees the 54-year-old discuss Ukraine, UFOs and the ignorance of those who rely on cable news for their information

Carlson launched a veiled attack on his former employer, saying Americans were blind to the truth thanks to the media

Tucker on Twitter goes live (and rogue): Ex-Fox host debuts his new show on Elon Musk’s platform